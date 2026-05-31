'GT Should At Least Consider It': Bangar Suggests Three Overseas Player Strategy For Final

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has suggested Gujarat Titans (GT) consider an unconventional team combination for the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying the franchise should at least explore the possibility of starting with only three overseas players if they bowl first.

Gujarat Titans will take on defending champions RCB in Sunday's title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with the home side looking to overturn the disappointment of their 92-run defeat in Qualifier 1 earlier this week.

Ahead of the summit clash, Bangar proposed a tactical move that could provide Gujarat with greater flexibility during a potentially high-scoring encounter.

“It's slightly out-of-the-box thinking, but can GT play with only three overseas players in their starting lineup when they're bowling first?” Bangar told Jio Hotstar.

The former India all-rounder explained that such a strategy could allow Gujarat to strengthen their batting later in the match if conditions demand it.

“If Rashid's overs are not required, they leave themselves the option of bringing in somebody like Glenn Phillips, which actually gives them a lot of batting strength, something you need when you're probably looking to chase down a score in excess of 210-220,” he said.

Bangar acknowledged that Gujarat may ultimately stick to their usual combination but believes the management should discuss every available option before the biggest match of the season.

“I don't think GT will go in that direction, but they should at least consider it,” he said.

The former India player also pointed to left-arm spinner Sai Kishore as a potential match-up Gujarat could exploit against RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who has been one of the driving forces behind Bengaluru's run to a second consecutive final.

“And if there is one spinner who has had a little bit of success against Rajat Patidar, it is Sai Kishore. He bowls those slower deliveries outside Patidar's hitting arc, and he also bowls with a lot of control against the left-handers,” Bangar said.

Another contest Bangar expects to have a major influence on the final is the battle between Gujarat captain Shubman Gill and experienced RCB seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Gill has been central to Gujarat's campaign, leading from the front as the Titans recovered from a difficult start to finish among the league's top teams and secure another final appearance.

Bangar advised Gill to trust his technique rather than trying to disrupt Bhuvneshwar's rhythm.

“Against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, I would not suggest batters to stand outside the crease or walk towards him because he's quite sharp. If he sees you dancing down the track, he can slip in that straightish short ball quite nicely,” he said.

“He also has the knack of pulling his length back, and instead of swing, he can get the ball to seam around. So, I would say play from the crease, let the ball come to you, and play as late as possible,” he added.

The final will see Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans attempt to win their second IPL crown, while RCB are aiming to become only the third franchise in tournament history to retain the title.