United Arab Emirates (UAE) Expresses Solidarity With Kenya And Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Girls' School Dormitory Fire

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 31, 2026/APO Group/ --

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Kenya over the victims of a fire at a girls' school dormitory in Nakuru County, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries among the students.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Kenya over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.