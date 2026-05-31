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Germany, France Discuss Strengthening Cooperation In Nuclear Deterrence
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Germany has initiated talks with France on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear deterrence, as part of the defense and strategic coordination mechanism announced by the two countries last March sources reported that the first round of talks began in Paris, while a second round of talks is expected to be held in Berlin before summer holiday.A statement by the German Chancellery explained that Berlin and Paris agreed on executive steps for the Nuclear Steering Group, including taking concrete steps during the current year, as Germany will participate in French nuclear exercises, and several joint visits to strategic facilities will take place, in addition to the two countries' participation in developing the nuclear defense capabilities of other European countries will participate for the first time in this type of training next September, with its participation initially being in the form of an observer role. In the later stages, the German army will provide strategic support that is not directly related to nuclear weapons joint German-French declaration stressed that the new cooperation does not aim to replace NATO's nuclear deterrence, nor the nuclear participation arrangements to which Germany contributes, but rather to complement them, while the two countries continue to adhere to international law, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons declaration also stressed that German-French cooperation is based on commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and Article 42, paragraph 7, of the European Union Treaty, and aims to strengthen European security as a whole, paying particular attention to coordination with the United States, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the allies March, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron announced the establishment of a high-level nuclear steering group, to be a bilateral framework for defense dialogue and coordination of strategic actions, including consultation on the appropriate combination of conventional capabilities, missile defense, and French nuclear capabilities. Germany France bilateral cooperation nuclear deterrence
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