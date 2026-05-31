Take Care Of Yourself, Enjoy Traditional Drinks Like Lassi, Aam Panna During Summers: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised citizens on Sunday to adopt measures, such as traditional drinks, to keep their bodies cool during the summer season, as temperatures and heat wave conditions continue to rise across the country.

Addressing the 134th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Currently, most parts of the country are reeling under intense heat, scorching sun, hot winds; it is necessary to take care of yourselves in this season."

He advised the citizens to keep drinking water, be careful while going out in the sun, and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

"In our country, the way to fight heat is often found in the kitchen. You must have also seen that as temperatures rise, the taste and style of the kitchen also change. In some places, water is kept in earthen pots, yoghurt begins to set, raw mangoes start to boil, and then begins a round of traditional drinks," the Prime Minister said.

"You are also familiar with the traditional drinks. In Northern India, you will find Aam Panna at many places, which gives the taste of raw mango and brings relief from the heat, too. Lassi is found in Punjab and Haryana in big glasses. In Rajasthan and Gujarat, buttermilk becomes a part of every meal. In Bihar, Jharkhand and Western UP, Sattu Sharbat is unmatched as it fills the stomach and gives energy also. Kokum Sharbat and Sol Kadhi are consumed in Konkan and Goa," he said.

PM Modi mentioned that in South India, one can get Panakam, Neer Mor, and Sambaram and in Odisha, Bela Panna.

"These are not just drinks but part of the traditions of different cultures of India. Additionally, they also reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

"Do keep in mind, most of these things have originated from our own kitchens and farms. No big branding, but generations of experience are embedded in them. You too shall enjoy such traditional drinks during summers," he added.