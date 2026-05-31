PM Modi Hails TN Teacher Girija Amma's Patriotic Initiative In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) In the latest episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an inspiring story of patriotism and dedication from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu.

He recounted his recent meeting with veteran educationist Gomatam Veeraraghavan Girija, popularly known as Girija Amma, whom he had first met nearly“three decades ago”.

PM Modi described how Girija Amma runs the renowned Gopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, a respected educational institution known for its excellence. Her deep sense of patriotism particularly moved the Prime Minister.

Inspired by 'Mann Ki Baat', she launched a unique initiative encouraging students across her schools to contribute one rupee daily towards the welfare of India's brave soldiers. Over a year, each student collected Rs 365. Through these small yet meaningful contributions from thousands of children, approximately Rs 40 lakh was raised.

Girija Amma personally handed over the entire amount to the Prime Minister in the form of a cheque.

Reflecting on his conversation with her, PM Modi said he was deeply touched by her unwavering devotion to Mother India.

He also highlighted that the Hindu Vidyalaya network in Chennai recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and has made significant contributions to education and cultural heritage in the country.

The Prime Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to Girija Amma, all associated with the institution, and especially the students who participated in the noble cause.

“Friends, in every village and every city across India, something inspiring is happening all the time,” he noted.

He urged citizens to identify and support such selfless efforts in their own communities, emphasising that India's progress stems from the collective strength and goodwill of its people.

PM Modi concluded by promising to share more such uplifting stories in the next episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The heartfelt segment has resonated widely, celebrating the quiet yet powerful contributions of ordinary Indians, particularly educators who shape young minds with values of service and patriotism.

This episode once again showcased PM Modi's focus on grassroots initiatives that strengthen national unity and social responsibility.