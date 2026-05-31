Tea And Coffee Celebration Wraps Up In Khankandi With Fireworks
The two-day Tea and Coffee Festival in Khankandi has wrapped up with a fireworks display, AzerNEWS reports citing the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Khankandi, Agdere, and Khojaly.
Bringing together over 20 local and international companies, the event offered visitors a wide variety of teas and coffees.
It drew strong interest from both residents and guests, highlighting its success.
The festival's main purpose was to celebrate tea and coffee traditions, showcase local producers, and help revitalize Khankandi's cultural and social atmosphere.
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