Ishaan Khatter To Join Kristen Stewart And Others On Jury Panel At Biarritz Film Festival

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Expanding his international footprint, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has been invited to serve on the jury at the prestigious Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues 2026 in France.

The jury for the festival's fourth edition will be chaired by acclaimed American actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart, with Ishaan joining an international lineup that also includes Canadian actress Whitney Peak, French actor-director Raphaël Quenard, French filmmaker Nathan Ambrosioni, French actress Suzy Bemba, Italian director Carolina Cavalli, and British actress Esme Creed-Miles, as stated in the press release.

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Dedicated to celebrating young generations and emerging voices in cinema, the Biarritz Film Festival - Nouvelles Vagues has quickly become one of Europe's most closely watched festivals spotlighting the future of global storytelling and contemporary cinema culture.

With this, Ishaan Khatter has become the only Indian actor invited to be part of this year's jury lineup, placing him alongside artists and filmmakers from across the world in shaping conversations around contemporary global cinema.

The Biarritz Film Festival will take place from June 23 to June 28 in the seaside city of Biarritz in the south of France, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and emerging creative voices from across the world.

The invite comes amid a significant phase in Ishaan's career, with the actor earning appreciation for projects such as Homebound and The Royals. He was also recently featured on the Gold House Gold 100 list, becoming the only Indian male actor to make it to this year's lineup.

On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming fun-filled comedy titled Jugaadu.

Earlier this month, Ishaan shared his first look from the film on Instagram.

"Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU - My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon," the actor wrote.

Jugaadu also marks a significant crossover moment, as popular Punjabi actress Tania makes her Hindi film debut with the project.

The film boasts a robust ensemble including Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal, and veteran Nirmal Rishi.

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