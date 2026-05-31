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US Naval Blockade of Iranian Ports Still Active Despite Claims of Lifting
(MENAFN) Restrictions on maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports remain in effect despite President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that the US naval blockade would be lifted, according to reports published Saturday.
Citing Iranian sailors, reports said vessels continue to receive warnings from US Central Command and are being denied passage.
"The naval blockade is still in place and ships are receiving stop warnings and denial of passage from CENTCOM," the seafarers were quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, accused Washington of failing to honor diplomatic commitments.
“As expected, the U.S. President is betraying diplomacy for the third time.
"By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has further proven that he is not willing to engage in talks and is pursuing other objectives," Mohsen Rezaei wrote on the social media platform X.
The comments came a day after President Donald Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Iran would be required to remove any remaining naval mines from the Strait of Hormuz and that the United States would end its blockade of shipping linked to Iranian ports.
“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of 'heading home!'”
The dispute comes amid heightened regional tensions following US and Israeli military strikes against Iran earlier this year. According to reports, Tehran responded with attacks targeting Israel and US-aligned countries in the Gulf, while also closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
Citing Iranian sailors, reports said vessels continue to receive warnings from US Central Command and are being denied passage.
"The naval blockade is still in place and ships are receiving stop warnings and denial of passage from CENTCOM," the seafarers were quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, accused Washington of failing to honor diplomatic commitments.
“As expected, the U.S. President is betraying diplomacy for the third time.
"By continuing the naval blockade and making excessive demands in negotiations, he has further proven that he is not willing to engage in talks and is pursuing other objectives," Mohsen Rezaei wrote on the social media platform X.
The comments came a day after President Donald Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Iran would be required to remove any remaining naval mines from the Strait of Hormuz and that the United States would end its blockade of shipping linked to Iranian ports.
“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of 'heading home!'”
The dispute comes amid heightened regional tensions following US and Israeli military strikes against Iran earlier this year. According to reports, Tehran responded with attacks targeting Israel and US-aligned countries in the Gulf, while also closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
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