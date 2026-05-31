Stable Weather Conditions Expected Through Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- Temperatures are expected to remain close to their seasonal averages through Wednesday, with moderate conditions prevailing across most regions and relatively hot weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Weather conditions on Sunday are moderate across most parts of the country, while warmer conditions prevail in low-lying areas. High clouds are expected to appear intermittently, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times.

The Meteorological Department forecasts little change in the overall weather pattern during the coming days, with moderate conditions continuing across most regions through Wednesday. Relatively hot weather is expected to persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, while high clouds continue to appear periodically, particularly over southern areas.

Northwesterly winds are forecast to remain moderate, becoming active at intervals during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperature ranges on Sunday reflect the prevailing seasonal conditions, with East Amman forecast between 29 C and 18 C, and West Amman between 27 C and 16 C. Northern highlands are expected to record temperatures between 24 C and 14 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 25 C and 13 C.

Mercury levels in the Badia are forecast between 32 C and 18 C, and in the plains between 29 C and 18 C. The northern Jordan Valley will see temperatures ranging from 35 C to 21 C, rising to 37 C and 23 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea is forecast at 36 C to 22 C, while Aqaba will record 37 C to 23 C.

//Petra// RZ