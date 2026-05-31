Russia Intensifies Efforts To Obtain Western Technology Amid Tightening Sanctions AP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Associated Press stated this in an article, citing three senior European intelligence officials.

Four years of strengthened international sanctions have significantly limited Moscow's ability to purchase European equipment, technology, and scientific research. At the same time, Russia's war against Ukraine has placed growing pressure on key industries and pushed the country toward a potential financial crisis.

"They really know what they need," and are putting "serious effort" into acquiring advanced machine tools, factory equipment, research and dual-use technology, said Christoffer Wedelin, deputy head of operations at the Swedish Security Service.

According to Wedelin, Russia has targeted Sweden's defense industry and weapons research programs, including work related to the Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Moscow is also seeking cameras and laser technologies originally developed for civilian purposes that could be incorporated into Russian weapons systems.

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Russia is likewise attempting to obtain technologies that would allow it to keep pace with-or potentially gain an advantage over-the West in coming decades, according to Juha Martelius.

"We're talking about space technology, quantum... arctic technology, marine technology," he said, adding that space technology is something Russia needs "right now," without elaborating. Countries use such technology for satellite imaging, communications and navigation.

Martelius also noted that Russia is seeking sanctioned computer technologies as well as software updates for metalworking machinery.

As procurement networks become increasingly sophisticated, Western companies need to be more aware that they could unknowingly become part of Russia's wartime supply chain, Wedelin warned.

"All of the security and intelligence services in Russia are helping out on the state's efforts to get this. They're no longer caring as much about potential attribution after their activities, so they are taking greater risks to achieve their goals," he said.

On Wednesday, Anne Keast-Butler, head of Britain's intelligence agency GCHQ, accused Russia of "harassing" the United Kingdom and its European allies through technology theft, sabotage plots, and assassination plans.

Russia is also conducting cyberattacks against European companies and critical infrastructure to gather information that could be used when opportunities arise and when it suits Moscow's objectives, Wedelin said.

As an example, he cited a cyberattack last year against a Swedish power facility. According to Wedelin, actors linked to Russia attempted to "destroy" the facility but failed. He said the attack was partly intended to undermine Western support for Ukraine.

The increasingly aggressive tactics may reflect growing concerns within Russia about the state of its economy, according to Kaupo Rosin, head of Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service.

Around one-third of Russia's gross domestic product is now devoted to military spending. The war and related sanctions have slowed economic growth and fueled persistent inflation.

Rosin said intelligence assessments indicate that the mood among Russian officials has deteriorated over the past six months, while rhetoric about a "total victory" in Ukraine has largely disappeared. According to intelligence reports cited by Rosin, many Russian officials are privately asking, "What is all this for?" due to the lack of significant battlefield progress and mounting economic difficulties.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's spending on the war in Ukraine is expected to exceed the amount allocated in this year's budget by at least 2 trillion rubles (approximately $28 billion).