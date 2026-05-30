Cyprus President Commends Qatar's Role In Supporting De-Escalation, Promoting Dialogue In Region

MENAFN - Gulf Times) President of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr. Nikos Christodoulides praised the State of Qatar's important and pivotal role, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, in supporting efforts to promote calm and de-escalation, in addition to strengthening dialogue in the region president also renewed Cyprus' condemnation of the attacks that targeted the State of Qatar as well as other Gulf and Arab states, stressing that such actions are unlawful and that the rules of international law must be respected came during the president's honorable attendance of a luncheon hosted by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cyprus, Yousef Sultan Laram, in the presence of a lineup of Cypriot officials and Their Excellencies Ambassadors and heads of Arab diplomatic missions accredited in Cyprus.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus affirmed that his country is continuing to exert the necessary efforts to contribute to de-escalation and promote stability in the region developments have a direct impact on Cyprus due to its geographic location and its close ties to the Middle East, His Excellency noted expressed hope that the current crisis would be overcome as soon as possible in a manner that advances security, stability, and cooperation among the peoples of the region emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation between Qatar and Cyprus, as well as strengthening communication among relevant authorities and increasing high-level bilateral visits relations among the European Union (EU) and the countries of the Middle East and the Arab world is one of the main priorities of Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union, HE President Christodoulides said turn, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cyprus expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the President of the Republic of Cyprus for his country's supportive stances and solidarity with the State of Qatar regarding the attacks that targeted its territory Ambassador Laram also commended the efforts of the President in strengthening ties between the State of Qatar, Gulf Cooperation Council states, and Arab states on the one hand, and the EU on the other.