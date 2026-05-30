MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Global TikTok Sensation Max Klymenko Brings“The Career Ladder” to Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The bustling streets of San José just became the latest backdrop for a global internet phenomenon. Renowned content creator and TikTok sensation Max Klymenko has officially touched down in Costa Rica, bringing his massively popular viral format, “The Career Ladder,” to Central America as part of an ambitious ongoing world tour.

With“The Career Ladder” already having spanned more than 130 countries, Costa Rica marks an exciting milestone for the creator. For the uninitiated, Klymenko's signature format is as simple as it is captivating: he sets up a literal ladder in the middle of a crowded public space, steps up, and engages in timed, deep, or spontaneous conversations with everyday strangers passing by.

Through his official TikTok account, Klymenko shared the highly anticipated footage of his Costa Rican stop. The filming took place in one of San José's most iconic and historic locations: La Plaza de la Cultura, directly in front of the architectural masterpiece that is the Teatro Nacional (National Theater).

During this particular segment, Klymenko struck up a conversation with a young local girl. The duo chatted for several minutes, drawing a curious and captivated crowd of onlookers who stopped to watch the unique street dynamic unfold.

Klymenko's visit to Costa Rica wasn't just a quick pit stop for a TikTok video. In a comprehensive, long-form travel vlog posted to his YouTube channel, the influencer demonstrated a genuine interest in immersing himself in the local culture.

The highlight of his cultural exploration took place at the famous Feria del Agricultor (Farmer's Market) in Zapote. Klymenko walked through the vibrant stalls, interacting with local vendors and marveling at the unique produce on display. He showed a particular fascination with pejibaye (peach palm fruit), a traditional Costa Rican staple.

Never one to just stand on the sidelines, Klymenko jumped behind the counter at one of the market's food stalls to try his hand at making authentic tortillas de queso (cheese tortillas) from scratch.

The YouTube vlog also documents Klymenko hunting through the busy streets of downtown San José with a singular mission: tracking down an official jersey of the Costa Rica National Football Team (La Sele). It was during this broader exploration of the capital city that he connected with various other locals to film additional iterations of his ladder challenge.

Throughout his journey across San José, Klymenko's massive digital footprint was evident. He was frequently recognized by passionate Costa Rican fans, who stopped him to chat, welcome him to the country, and snap photographs.

The post Global TikTok Sensation Max Klymenko Brings“The Career Ladder” to Costa Rica appeared first on The Costa Rica News.