Snowfall In Carpathians As Temperature Drops To -1°C
"In Chornohora, everything is stable: light snow is falling, and the thermometer shows -1°C," the post said.Read also: Windy, rainy weather expected across Ukraine this weekend, with daytime temperatures up to +22°C
As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, May 31, Ukraine is expected to see variable cloudiness with light rain. In the northeast, as well as in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, moderate short-term rain is forecast during the day, with thunderstorms in places in the east.
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