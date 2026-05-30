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Snowfall In Carpathians As Temperature Drops To -1°C

Snowfall In Carpathians As Temperature Drops To -1°C


2026-05-30 03:06:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, mountain rescuer of the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region Vasyl Fitsak reported this on Facebook and shared a video of snow-covered mountains.

"In Chornohora, everything is stable: light snow is falling, and the thermometer shows -1°C," the post said.

Read also: Windy, rainy weather expected across Ukraine this weekend, with daytime temperatures up to +22°C

As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday, May 31, Ukraine is expected to see variable cloudiness with light rain. In the northeast, as well as in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia, moderate short-term rain is forecast during the day, with thunderstorms in places in the east.

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