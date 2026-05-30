Fuel Security Fears Rise Over Hormuz Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Global energy markets face mounting strain heading into the northern hemisphere summer as the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens fuel availability, price stability and wider economic resilience across oil-importing economies.

Warnings from the International Monetary Fund, the International Energy Agency and the World Bank have sharpened concern that emergency inventories are being depleted at an unusually rapid pace after weeks of disruption to one of the world's most important maritime energy corridors. The strait normally carries about a fifth of global oil and a significant share of liquefied natural gas shipments, making any sustained blockage a direct threat to transport, power generation, fertiliser production and industrial supply chains.

The three agencies have cautioned that if tanker traffic does not return to normal, peak summer demand could collide with shrinking stockpiles, creating fuel security risks in major consuming regions. Summer typically brings heavier use of petrol, diesel and jet fuel as road travel, aviation and electricity demand rise, particularly in the United States, Europe, parts of Asia and the Middle East.

Oil markets had already been unsettled by the conflict around Iran and damage to regional energy infrastructure. The IEA's latest market assessment put cumulative supply losses from Gulf producers at more than 1 billion barrels, with over 14 million barrels per day of oil shut in at one point during the disruption. That scale places the Hormuz crisis among the most severe supply shocks in modern oil-market history.

Brent crude has remained elevated compared with pre-conflict levels, despite bouts of price weakness driven by hopes of diplomatic progress and a possible reopening arrangement. Traders have priced in both a risk premium for continued disruption and a partial discount for ceasefire talks, leaving the market highly sensitive to statements from Washington, Tehran and Gulf capitals.

See also California chemical tank crisis widens

Fuel importers are facing the most immediate pressure. Economies with limited refining capacity, heavy dependence on imported crude or subsidised fuel systems are exposed to higher fiscal costs and possible supply rationing if disruptions persist. Lower-income countries are also vulnerable to second-round effects through food prices, as diesel, shipping and fertiliser costs feed into agricultural production and distribution.

The strain is not confined to crude oil. The Strait of Hormuz is also a critical channel for liquefied natural gas, especially exports from Qatar to Asian and European buyers. Any prolonged interruption to LNG flows could tighten gas markets, raise power costs and force utilities to compete for alternative cargoes. That risk is particularly acute before summer, when cooling demand rises sharply across many parts of Asia and the Gulf.

Strategic reserves have helped cushion the initial shock, but the drawdown has limits. Energy analysts have warned that refilling depleted inventories after the crisis could itself create additional demand running into hundreds of millions of barrels over several years. That would keep markets tight even after tanker routes stabilise.

Oil producers outside the Gulf, including the United States, Brazil, Canada and Guyana, are expected to increase output, but replacement barrels cannot fully offset disrupted Gulf exports in the short term. Shipping distances, refinery configurations and contract obligations all complicate substitution. Refineries built to process specific Gulf grades cannot always switch quickly to alternative crude without affecting yields and margins.

OPEC+ producers are also under pressure to respond, although any formal production increase may have limited effect if export routes remain constrained. Spare capacity is concentrated in the very region affected by the maritime disruption, reducing the practical value of headline supply commitments.

See also Shrey Parikh wins spelling bee crown

Airlines, petrochemical producers and fertiliser manufacturers are already among the sectors most exposed to sustained fuel volatility. Higher jet fuel prices can raise fares and reduce flight frequencies, while petrochemical feedstock shortages can ripple through plastics, packaging, textiles and consumer goods. Fertiliser cost increases can place additional stress on food-importing nations.

Diplomatic efforts have focused on restoring safe passage through the strait, removing maritime hazards and creating guarantees against attacks on commercial shipping. Even under a ceasefire, a return to normal flows would not be immediate. Mine-clearance operations, insurance repricing, port backlogs and vessel redeployment could delay a full recovery for weeks.