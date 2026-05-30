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Saudi Health Ministry Declares Hajj Season Free Of Epidemic Outbreaks Despite Global Health Threats
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Hajj season for the year 1447 AH is thoroughly devoid of any epidemic outbreaks or threats that affect public health, the Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement on Saturday statement added that the general health conditions of pilgrims have been stable and assured throughout the whole season, despite the consecutive epidemics that engulfed the world, along with global health developments that precipitated leveraging the highest levels of surveillance and alertness year's pilgrimage season marked global epidemic developments, including Ebola in several nations, as well as the monitoring of cases linked to hantavirus at the global level, the statement reads further noted that this move has reinforced the importance of early readiness, persistent epidemiological surveillance, coordination with national and international health authorities, and strengthening preparedness to respond to any potential public health risks Ministry reemphasized that no suspected or confirmed epidemics have been reported, including both Ebola and hantavirus among pilgrims during this season health system has been operating 24/7 through leveraging preventive treatment, first aid, and awareness services, alongside epidemiological investigations, rapid response measures, and an ongoing whole-of-government approach employed during Hajj operations, enabling pilgrims to perform rites in a serene environment, the statement underlined Minister of Health Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel said the Hajj season was free of epidemics and health threats in the wake of consecutive global health challenges added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia senses its responsibility in protecting human health, not only inside Saudi borders but beyond them, to ensure global public health safety endeavor stems from Saudi Arabia's standing in hosting this significant human congregation, with Muslims coming from a variety of countries of the world and then returning home after finishing their rites while they are safe and fit, AlJalajel clarified Friday, Saudi Arabia announced the success of this year's pilgrimage season on multiple levels.
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