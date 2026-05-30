Alleging Improper Treatment, Mamata Shifts Abhishek Banerjee To Another Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party's Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, who was heckled and assaulted at Sonarpur in South 24 Paragans district of West Bengal earlier in the day, has been shifted to a different hospital following the insistence of her aunt and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After being escorted out of Sonarpur, Abhishek Banerjee was first admitted to the emergency unit of a private hospital situated near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Soon, Mamata Banerjee reached the hospital, accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee's mother, Lata Banerjee, and went straight to the emergency unit of the hospital where the Trinamool Congress general secretary was undergoing check-up and preliminary treatment.

However, to the surprise of all, within 30 minutes of reaching the hospital, Mamata Banerjee left the hospital premises along with her nephew.

Before leaving the hospital premises, she told the media persons that she had decided to shift her nephew to a different hospital because proper treatment was not provided to him there.

She also indirectly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state government of instructing the hospital authorities not to provide proper treatment to her nephew.

“We are shifting Abhishek from here. He is not receiving proper treatment here. Probably this is because of some instructions from any higher authority,” Mamata Banerjee told media persons before leaving the premises of the hospital near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

While Abhishek Banerjee came out along with her from the hospital, sitting in a wheelchair, he was sporting a patient's apron of the hospital.

Later, he was shifted to another private hospital at Minto Park in central Kolkata and was admitted there. The authorities of the hospital where Abhishek Banerjee was initially admitted had not offered any counter-comment on the allegation levelled by Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, after Abhishek Banerjee faced massive protests by the local people, especially women, when he reached Sonarpur to meet the family members of slain Trinamool Congress workers, reportedly victims of post-poll violence.

The women protesters also physically assaulted and slapped him, and threw eggs at him. To protect his head, Abhishek Banerjee then had to put on a cricket helmet after being hit by some eggs.

He reached the residence of the slain party worker and interacted with his family members. Later, he was escorted out of Sonarpur by the personnel of West Bengal Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF personnel.

Even while he was escorted out, the protesting women stood on both sides of the road shouting slogans and describing Abhishek Banerjee as a“thief”.

Mamata Banerjee has issued a social media post directly blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state government over the incident.