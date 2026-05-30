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Billy Elliott Joins OPERATION CEO TV


2026-05-30 11:16:16
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Billy Elliott, founder of Load Secure Solutions, is set to appear on Operation CEO in Miami, FL, where he shares how practical innovation and user-focused design are reshaping vehicle cargo security.

Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors entrepreneurs and leaders who served their country and are now building purpose-driven businesses. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show highlights resilience, discipline, and mission-led entrepreneurship. Each episode follows the evolution of leadership from service to business.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In his episode, Elliott explores simplifying truck bed tie-down systems, adding secure points of contact without drilling or modification, and improving ease, safety, and versatility for everyday cargo transport.

Billy Elliott's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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EIN Presswire

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