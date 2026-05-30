NEET Paper Leak: Digvijaya Singh, Other Congress Leaders Detained During Protest In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 30 (IANS) Several senior Congress leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, were detained by police in Bhopal on Saturday while leading a protest march over the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in competitive examinations.

The Congress and its student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), had organised the protest at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters, from where party leaders and workers attempted to march towards the Chief Minister's residence, demanding accountability over the alleged examination scam.

As the protesters moved out of the Congress office, police stopped them at barricades placed near the Red Cross intersection. After a brief scuffle and sloganeering, police detained several leaders and workers and took them in buses to Ratibad police station.

Among those detained were former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former ministers P.C. Sharma and Rajkumar Patel, Silwani MLA and Raisen District Congress President Devendra Patel, former MLA Shailendra Patel, and Vidisha District Congress President Mohit Raghuvanshi.

The protest also witnessed the presence of State Congress President Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, former ministers Sukhdev Panse and Kamleshwar Patel, and NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar.

Hundreds of Congress workers and students gathered at the PCC office to participate in the agitation.

In anticipation of the protest, the police administration had deployed heavy security arrangements around the Congress headquarters and along the protest route.

Barricades were erected at multiple points, while a large police force, water cannons, and security personnel were stationed near the Red Cross intersection to prevent the march from advancing towards the CM House.

Before marching towards CM House, addressing the gathering of party workers at the Congress office, Digvijaya Singh accused the Centre of failing to prevent repeated examination paper leaks and demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

“The Education Minister should resign, taking moral responsibility for the alleged irregularities and paper leak incidents surrounding the NEET examination. The future of lakhs of students is at stake, and the government cannot escape responsibility,” Singh said.

After being detained, he reiterated that Congress would continue its agitation until justice was ensured for students.

“Tampering with the future of students will not be tolerated at any cost. The youth of this country deserve a fair and transparent system,” he said.

Congress leaders alleged that repeated paper leak incidents have raised serious concerns about the credibility of the country's education system.

The party demanded a fair and time-bound inquiry into the alleged irregularities and strict action against those responsible.

Police officials described the detentions as preventive action and said all detained leaders were released later in the day.