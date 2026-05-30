J&K Cyber Crime Department Issues Advisory Amid Rising Online Frauds

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) J&K Cyber Crime Department on Saturday issued an advisory for the general public amid rising cases of online fraud and digital scams.

A statement by the Cybercrime Department urged the public to remain vigilant against cyber criminals employing fake calls, phishing links, OTP fraud, and suspicious online requests to target unsuspecting individuals.

The advisory comes as cyber-related complaints continue to surface across the region, with fraudsters increasingly using deceptive digital tactics to gain unauthorised access to personal information, financial details, and social media accounts.

Officials advised the public to avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links, refrain from sharing one-time passwords (OTPs), and verify unfamiliar phone numbers or online requests before responding.

The department also urged users to strengthen the security of messaging applications, particularly WhatsApp, by enabling two-step verification as an additional safeguard against unauthorised access and impersonation attempts.

Officials warned that scammers often impersonate bank representatives, government officials, customer care executives, or even acquaintances to deceive victims into sharing confidential information or transferring money.

The Cybercrime Department stressed that prompt reporting is crucial in cyber fraud cases, especially those involving financial transactions, as swift intervention may improve the chances of blocking suspicious transfers and facilitating recovery.

Citizens have been urged to immediately report cyber fraud incidents to the police or through the National Cyber Crime Portal and seek assistance via the dedicated cyber helpline number 1930.

The advisory is part of the department's ongoing awareness campaign aimed at enhancing digital safety and promoting responsible online behaviour amid increasing reliance on internet-based services and communication platforms.

In addition to the Cyber Crime department, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the various banks operating under its control in the country are regularly advising depositors not to share their account information, OTP, Aadhaar card and other personal identification details through phone calls or with impersonators presenting themselves as genuine representatives of the financial institutions.