Ukraine, Denmark Strengthen Cooperation In Defense Production

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense stated this on its website.

The main focus of the conversation was the procurement of Ukrainian-made drones for the country's Defense Forces, including interceptor drones. The ministers also discussed expanding the successful Danish Model of support for Ukraine's defense industry.

This approach allows partner countries to finance weapons production directly inside Ukraine. Since 2024, the mechanism has helped attract approximately $3 billion for the manufacture of Ukrainian weapons, including more than 200,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), thousands of electronic warfare (EW) systems, Ukrainian missiles, and other military equipment.

Ukraine is seeking to further expand procurement through the Danish Model, which would enable faster delivery of equipment to the front line while simultaneously investing in Ukraine's domestic defense industry.

At the same time, Fedorov emphasized the need to allocate additional assistance as quickly as possible before the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein" format), scheduled for June, to support the continued implementation of Ukraine's defense strategy.

The ministers also discussed steps toward localizing new defense production facilities in Denmark for the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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Officials described the initiative as a "win-win" partnership: Ukraine receives additional capabilities for the battlefield, while Denmark gains access to technologies and solutions that have proven effective in modern warfare.

Another topic of discussion was the prospective Drone Deal between Ukraine and Denmark. The proposed framework is intended to simplify the exchange of technologies and defense products while accelerating joint projects involving unmanned systems and other weapons.

A separate issue was Denmark's support for expanding the production of Ukrainian missiles.

One of the key strategic directions discussed was the development of air-defense capabilities and preparations for a domestic anti-ballistic missile defense project.

The Ukrainian side invited Denmark to participate in the initiative, particularly through contributions of radar systems that could become an important component of the future solution.

Fedorov thanked Denmark for its substantial support and personally expressed gratitude to Poulsen for his leadership and consistent backing of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers recently simplified procedures for leasing state-owned property without auctions to defense-industry enterprises during the period of martial law.