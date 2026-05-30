Manipur CM Stresses Inclusive Growth Of All Communities

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 30 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday underscored the importance of inclusive growth, stating that the state's progress and prosperity depend on the collective development of all 36 communities residing in both the hill and valley regions.

The Chief Minister stressed that lasting peace, unity, and development can be achieved only when every community is empowered and benefits equally from the government's developmental initiatives.

Addressing a special interactive session with post-matric scholarship (ST) student beneficiaries, Singh emphasised the need for inclusive and balanced development across all parts of the state and said that the progress of every community is essential for the overall development of Manipur.

Highlighting the importance of peace, he said that development can occur only in a peaceful, conducive environment. He noted that students and daily wage earners are among those most affected during periods of ethnic unrest.

Emphasising that peace through dialogue is the only solution, he appealed to students to contribute towards strengthening harmony and understanding among different communities.

Saturday's programme was organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills under Janjatiya Garima Utsav 2026 during the“Birsa Lives in New Bharat” Week in Imphal.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme aims to promote equality and uplift all communities. He said that the programme honours the contributions of Birsa Munda, a tribal leader, towards the welfare and empowerment of tribal society in the country.

Singh expressed concern about reports that some students had not received their scholarship payments for the past 4 months. He informed that the funds had already been released and that, in some cases, delays were due to Aadhaar and bank account linkage issues.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to resolve such issues at the earliest so that students receive their benefits without delay.

He further said that education plays a crucial role in shaping the future of young people. Singh added that the government remains committed to addressing genuine difficulties faced by students and ensuring that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion via video conferencing, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen said that the programme highlighted the importance of education in empowering tribal youth and shaping a better future.

She appreciated the Chief Minister's presence and stated that bringing students and the government onto a single platform for interaction and dialogue made the event meaningful.

Kipgen, who holds the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department, said that the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme is not merely financial assistance but an important support system that enables students to continue their education and pursue their aspirations.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that observing the programme during the“Birsa Lives in New Bharat” Week gave the event greater significance. She stated that the life and ideals of Birsa Munda continue to inspire courage, self-respect, dignity, and dedication to society.

Encouraging students to work hard and pursue their studies with sincerity, she urged them to use education not only for personal growth but also as a tool for the development of their villages and communities.

Kipgen added that the Government of Manipur remains committed to supporting students in their educational journey.

During the interactive session, students engaged with the Chief Minister and raised questions about challenges in the timely disbursement of scholarships, measures the government is taking to improve the implementation of scholarship schemes, and initiatives to enhance stipend support.

Students from the Kuki-Zo tribe, who are inhabitants of the Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, also participated virtually in the interaction and shared their concerns and challenges.

Responding to the queries, the Chief Minister informed them that the government would look into and discuss the concerns raised by the students and take the necessary steps to address them.

The programme was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Tribal Affairs & Hills) Vivek Kumar Dewangan, Director of Tribal Affairs & Hills/TRI Rangnamei Rang Peter, officials of the Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills, scholarship beneficiaries, students, and invited guests, among others.