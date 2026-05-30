Karnataka: Villagers Demand Permanent Solution As Flood-Damaged Road Near Amaragol Continues To Worsen

Residents of several villages in Gadag district continue to face a dangerous daily commute as a crucial road connecting Hole Alur and Amaragol has deteriorated severely due to recurring floods. Since 2019, floodwaters from the Malaprabha and Bennihalla rivers have repeatedly eroded the road, leaving large sections damaged and unstable. A one-kilometre stretch near Amaragol has now developed deep cracks, raising fears of a complete collapse and posing a serious threat to motorists, students and farmers who depend on the route every day.

Vital Road Network Under Threat

The road serves as a lifeline for residents of Amaragol, Holehadagali, Basarakod and BS Beleri villages, providing connectivity to Hole Alur and surrounding areas. The worst-affected section is the one-kilometre stretch between Hole Alur and Amaragol that runs alongside the Malaprabha river.

Since 2019, authorities have attempted to repair the damaged stretch three or four times by filling it with soil. However, these temporary measures have failed to provide a lasting solution. Nearly half of the road has already been washed away, making travel increasingly hazardous.

Although a major bridge has been constructed in the area, this road remains essential. Farmers from Hole Alur rely on it to transport their produce to the market at Belur (Jalihal). The route also connects Nainapur, Manniri and several other villages in Badami taluk.

Narrow Road Raises Safety Concerns

There is no bus service on this route. The road has become so narrow that only one autorickshaw can pass at a time. With the soil beneath remaining waterlogged and the tar surface developing cracks, travelling along the stretch has become increasingly risky.

Drivers of loaded vehicles and their passengers travel in constant fear, as even a slight rise in the water level of the Malaprabha river could cause the weakened section of the road to collapse into the river.

Students Face Daily Hardship

The deteriorating condition of the road has also created significant challenges for students.

Children and young people studying in LKG, primary schools, high schools, pre-university colleges, degree colleges and diploma institutions in Hole Alur have no access to bus services. As a result, they are forced either to hire autorickshaws from their villages or walk considerable distances.

Those travelling by autorickshaw must cross the damaged one-kilometre stretch every day, often fearing for their safety.

Demand for a Permanent Solution

Residents say the road has been washed away three or four times since 2019. However, each time, authorities have resorted to temporary repairs by filling the damaged sections with soil. They argue that these measures have failed to address the root cause of the problem.

People from several villages, including students and farmers, continue to suffer because of the road's poor condition and the lack of an alternative route. Residents are urging officials and elected representatives to take immediate action by constructing a permanent protective structure, such as a retaining wall, or implementing a long-term solution to safeguard the road.

Residents Voice Their Concerns

"A safe bridge or a retaining wall would be of immense help. We somehow manage to drive our autorickshaws on this road, but it creates major difficulties for buses, tractors and farmers transporting their produce. If the road is completely washed away, farmers will face severe problems as floodwaters could enter their agricultural fields," said a local autorickshaw driver.