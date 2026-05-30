Azerbaijani Ombudsman Addresses International Conference On Civil Protection And Digital Rights In Italy

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Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, has participated in the International Conference of Ombudsmen on the theme“Civil Protection, Rights and Democratic Innovation” held in Italy, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information provided the Ombudsman's Office, Aliyeva delivered a speech during a session titled“The Future of Ombudsmanship in the World.” She noted that technological development and the process of digitalization are creating new challenges in the protection of human rights and freedoms, data privacy, and digital equality.

The Ombudsman emphasized that ombudsman institutions and national human rights institutions serve as important democratic mechanisms that ensure legal dialogue between the state and citizens and contribute to the effective protection of human rights.

Aliyeva provided an overview of her activities aimed at safeguarding human rights and freedoms. She highlighted that Azerbaijan's Ombudsman institution also carries out the functions of a national preventive mechanism and an independent monitoring mechanism. She noted that the office has initiated proposals for improving legislation and has conducted awareness-raising activities.

The Commissioner pointed out that the application of digital technologies plays a significant role in the protection of human rights. She noted that the“916” Call Center, the official website, and social media platforms have facilitated the creation of more accessible and prompt complaint mechanisms for citizens.

Aliyeva also drew attention to the new risks posed by disinformation, information manipulation, and cyber threats in the field of human rights protection. She stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation among ombudsman institutions, exchanging experience and information, joint initiatives, and international solidarity.

The conference provided a platform for ombudsmen from various countries to discuss emerging challenges and share best practices in protecting citizens' rights in an increasingly digital world. Aliyeva's participation underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to engaging with international human rights mechanisms and adapting to evolving technological landscapes.