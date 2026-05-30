Truck Carrying Afghan Returnees Crashes In Laghman, Leaving 22 Dead

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A truck carrying Afghan refugees returning to Afghanistan from Pakistan met with a tragic accident in Afghanistan's Laghman province after it skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine, killing 22 people and injuring 36 others.

According to provincial authorities, the deceased include 10 children and 5 women. The injured were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Nangarhar, where they are receiving medical treatment.

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Officials said the accident occurred on the main highway connecting Kabul and Nangarhar. Initial reports indicate that the truck went out of the driver's control and fell into a deep gorge.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the likely cause of the accident was the driver falling asleep during the journey.