Al-Nashama Primed For Swiss Test In High-Stakes World Cup Warm-Up

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - The Jordanian national football team faces a major tactical litmus test tomorrow, Sunday, when they clash with Switzerland in an international friendly at Kybunpark in St. Gallen. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:00 PM local time as Al-Nashama enters the final bend of their preparations for a historic debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Head coach Jamal Sellami is treating the fixture as a critical scouting and assessment window to gauge match fitness and lock down his tactical blueprint before the tournament kicks off.

Following the final whistle in St. Gallen, the squad will break camp on Monday and jet off to the United States for the next leg of their international tour. Jordan will wrap up their pre-tournament friendlies on June 7, facing South American powerhouses Colombia in San Diego before checking into their official tournament base camp in Portland.

Sellami's traveling roster features a 28-player squad competing for final tournament spots: Yazeed Abulaila, Abdallah Al-Fakhouri, Nour Bani Attiah, Abdallah Naseeb, Yazan Al-Arab, Hossam Abu Al-Dahab, Mohammad Abu Al-Nadi, Saleem Obeid, Saed Al-Rosan, Ehsan Haddad, Anas Badawi, Mohannad Abu Taha, Mohammad Abu Hasheesh, Mohammad Abu Ghoush, Ibrahim Sadeh, Amer Jamous, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Yousef Qashee, Rajaei Ayed, Mohammad Al-Dawud, Mahmoud Mardi, Mousa Al-Tamari, Ibrahim Sabra, Awdah Al-Fakhouri, Mohammad Abu Zrayq, Ali Azaizeh, and Ali Olwan.

This summer marks Jordan's first-ever appearance on football's grandest stage. Al-Nashama faces a daunting task in Group J, where they have been drawn alongside reigning world champions Argentina, Algeria, and Austria.

//Petra// AA