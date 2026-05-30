Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Bonneville County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho – The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Friday May 29,2026 on County Line Rd. and N 5E Rd. north of Idaho Falls.

A black 2012 Nissan Sentra driven by a 32-year-old male from Bryan, Texas was heading east bound on County Line Rd. when it came to a stop sign before proceeding into the intersection. A Red 2004 Ford F250 driven by a 28-year-old female from Rigby, Idaho was driving southbound on N 5th E Rd. when it collided with the Nissan in the intersection. The Nissan had three other occupants one a 32-year-old female from Salt Lake City, Utah, a 70-year-old male and 64-year-old female both from India.

The 70-year-old male from India succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. All other occupants of the Nissan were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford was not transported.

At this time seat belts are unknown for occupants of the Nissan except the deceased who was not wearing a seatbelt. Seatbelts are also unknown for the driver of the Ford.

All lanes on County Line Rd. and N 5th E by the intersection were blocked for approximately 1 hour before opening while east bound lanes on County Line Rd. were blocked for approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police

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Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho

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