National Biodiversity Authority Realises Rs 21 Crore As Benefit Sharing In FY26

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) realised Rs 21.26 crore under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism during the financial year 2025–26, an official said on Saturday.

The amount was generated from approvals granted for research, commercial utilisation, intellectual property rights, bio-survey and bio-utilisation of biological resources, reflecting growing industry participation in India's biodiversity governance framework, the official said in a statement.

During the period, the seed sector emerged as the largest contributor, accounting for Rs 11.75 crore, followed by the AYUSH sector with Rs 5.56 crore, said the statement.

Other contributors included nutraceuticals with Rs 1.40 crore and pharmaceuticals with Rs 1.18 crore, said the statement.

Contributions were also received from the Biotechnology, Cosmetics, Chemical, Biofuel and Food and Beverage sectors, it said.

The sectors utilised around 300 biological resources, including maize, rice, turmeric, amla, mustard, bitter gourd, kalmegh, elachi, tulsi, guggal gum, neem leaves, garcinia, ashwagandha, pepper and lavanga.

As of date, the National Biodiversity Authority has realised ABS funds amounting to Rs 266 crore from users of biological resources and associated knowledge. Of this, Rs 145 crore has already been disbursed to beneficiaries across the country, said the statement.

The ABS mechanism, established under the Biological Diversity Act, ensures that benefits arising from the utilisation of biological resources are shared fairly and equitably with local communities, Biodiversity Management Committees, farmers and traditional knowledge holders.

The funds generated contribute directly to biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of biological resources and livelihood enhancement at the grassroots level.

This achievement reinforces India's commitment to the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing, and Target 13 of the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action 2024–2030, said the statement.

The growing contribution from industry demonstrates that economic development and biodiversity conservation can progress together, creating a more sustainable and inclusive future for the country, it said.