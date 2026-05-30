IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Rain Alert For Multiple Divisions In Rajasthan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 30 (IANS) A strong Western Disturbance continues to influence weather conditions across Rajasthan, bringing thunderstorms, squalls and rainfall to several parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather pattern is expected to persist over the next four to five days, providing continued relief from intense heatwave conditions.

Over the past 24 hours, thunderstorms and rainfall were recorded in several districts. The highest rainfall, 58 mm, was reported in Bari of Dholpur district. The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has forecast intense thunderstorms and squalls, with wind speeds reaching 60–70 kmph, across parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places, while hailstorms and lightning strikes may also occur in some areas.

The afternoon cycle of thunderstorm and rainfall activity is likely to continue in parts of Rajasthan for the next four to five days.

Due to the impact of these weather systems, maximum temperatures across most parts of the state are expected to remain below 44 degree Celsius in the coming days, extending relief from severe heatwave conditions. According to IMD, the current weather activity is being driven by multiple atmospheric systems.

A Western Disturbance is presently located as a cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh, extending between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilting northwestward with height.

It is accompanied by an upper-air trough aligned roughly along Longitude 78°E north of Latitude 25°N.

Additionally, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan continues to persist up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Since Saturday morning, several districts, Including Sri Ganganagar and Udaipur, have witnessed storm and rain activity. In Sri Ganganagar, a dust storm around 11 A.M. covered the city in dust, with several areas reporting conditions resembling sand tornadoes. The sudden change in weather brought relief from the scorching heat.

On Friday, rainfall and storms across northeastern Rajasthan caused temperatures to drop significantly, with some districts recording declines of up to 10 degrees Celsius.

Hail accompanied rainfall in Churu, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Karauli.

The impact of storms, rainfall and hail led to a sharp fall in daytime temperatures across northeastern districts.