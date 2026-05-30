Oscar-Winning 'Star Wars' Editor Marcia Lucas Passes Away At Age 80

Marcia Lucas, the film editor who won an Oscar for editing 'Star Wars,' directed by her former husband George Lucas, has passed away. She was 80. The news of her demise was shared by her family's attorney, Deidre Von Rock via a statement, as per Variety.

'A Brilliant Storyteller'

"Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered. Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful, more fun, and more full of love," the family statement said. "Her work was known for its emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity -- a rare ability to find the truth of a scene and bring heart, momentum, and clarity to the screen."

An Oscar-Winning Career

Marcia Lucas, who sometimes called George Lucas' "secret weapon," co-edited George Lucas' "American Graffiti," for which she was Oscar-nommed, and then won an Oscar for editing "Star Wars." She also edited "Return of the Jedi," as well as Martin Scorsese's "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore", "Taxi Driver", and "New York, New York."

Survivors

She is survived by her daughters Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper; her grandchildren, Felix Hallikainen, Aeliana Hallikainen, and Knox Soper and her chosen family Sarah Dyer and Jon Taylor. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)