Siddaramaiah Out, Shivakumar In? Congress Leaders Huddle In Bengaluru

Amid ongoing discussions over government formation and cabinet expansion in Karnataka following Siddaramaiah's resignation as Chief Minister, Congress general secretary K. Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala and other senior party leaders arrived at Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of key meetings. The leaders are expected to hold a preliminary meeting before the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting scheduled at the Vidhan Soudha later in the day. Meanwhile, Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi visited the residence of KPCC chief DK Shivakumar.

DK Shivakumar To Be Next CM, Says Jarkiholi

Speaking to ANI, Jarkiholi expressed confidence that Shivakumar would be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. He added that the Congress hopes to continue the developmental work undertaken during Siddaramaiah's tenure. "After Siddaramaiah's resignation, it is certain that DK Shivakumar will be the CM. There is no doubt about it...High command has decided that DK Shivakumar will be our next CM. This has already been announced. Siddaramaiah has announced it too. We hope that the good work in Siddaramaiah's tenure continues. It is a challenge and our CM will shoulder it," he said. He added that the Congress hopes to continue the developmental work undertaken during Siddaramaiah's tenure.

Siddaramaiah To Remain In State Politics

Jarkiholi also referred to Siddaramaiah's political future, saying the former Chief Minister had declined an offer for a Rajya Sabha seat and intended to remain active in state politics. On the possibility of Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra being inducted into the cabinet, Jarkiholi said the decision rests with the party leadership. "High command had offered him Rajya Sabha seat but he turned it down. He said that he will continue in state politics and that his goal is to bring Congress to power once again in 2028. As far as his son (Yathindra) is concerned, high command will decide whether he will be there in the cabinet," Jarkiholi added.

Succession Formalities Underway

Siddaramaiah, along with his son Yathindra and Priyank Kharge, met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on Wednesday and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to be his successor. Shivakumar called on Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and apprised him about the upcoming Congress Parliamentary Party meeting set to take place later in the day. (ANI)

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