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Uzbekistan Appoints Mirvokhid Azimov As Deputy Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Mirvokhid Azimov, one of Uzbekistan's prominent diplomats, has been appointed to the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Trend reports.
The diplomat previously served in Istanbul as the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will be responsible for the sectors of investment, export, and tourism.--
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