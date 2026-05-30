Uzbekistan Appoints Mirvokhid Azimov As Deputy Foreign Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mirvokhid Azimov, one of Uzbekistan's prominent diplomats, has been appointed to the position of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Trend reports.

​The diplomat previously served in Istanbul as the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

​At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he will be responsible for the sectors of investment, export, and tourism.

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