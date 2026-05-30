Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Take Fire Control Of Access Routes To Debaltseve

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 20th Separate K-2 Unmanned Systems Brigade reported this on Facebook and released video footage of the operation, according to Ukrinform.

"We have taken control of the entrances to Debaltseve. K-2 strike drones have cut the Debaltseve-Alchevsk overpass," the brigade said in a statement accompanying the video.

According to the unit, trucks were set ablaze, ammunition detonated, and Russian forces came under sustained attack along a section of the route stretching up to 200 meters.

Ukraine's military intelligence shows how it keeps 'Crimea–Donetsk' land corridor under fire control

Earlier, operators of unmanned systems units from the Active Operations Department of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported continuing efforts to disrupt the so-called Crimea-Donetsk land corridor and destroy Russian military equipment deep behind enemy lines.