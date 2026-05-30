Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Take Fire Control Of Access Routes To Debaltseve

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Take Fire Control Of Access Routes To Debaltseve


2026-05-30 05:07:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 20th Separate K-2 Unmanned Systems Brigade reported this on Facebook and released video footage of the operation, according to Ukrinform.

"We have taken control of the entrances to Debaltseve. K-2 strike drones have cut the Debaltseve-Alchevsk overpass," the brigade said in a statement accompanying the video.

According to the unit, trucks were set ablaze, ammunition detonated, and Russian forces came under sustained attack along a section of the route stretching up to 200 meters.

Read also: Ukraine's military intelligence shows how it keeps 'Crimea–Donetsk' land corridor under fire control

Earlier, operators of unmanned systems units from the Active Operations Department of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported continuing efforts to disrupt the so-called Crimea-Donetsk land corridor and destroy Russian military equipment deep behind enemy lines.

MENAFN30052026000193011044ID1111186321



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search