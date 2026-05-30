Viral Video: Balakrishna's Daughter Tejaswini Stuns Fans With Her Dance Moves - WATCH

A dance video featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna's younger daughter Tejaswini has taken social media by storm. Her energetic moves alongside choreographer Bhanu Master have impressed fans, with many praising her confidence and performance.

Usually, we see the Nandamuri family maintaining a very dignified and proper image in front of the cameras. Balayya's elder daughter, Brahmani, is busy in the business world, while his younger daughter, Tejaswini, always kept a low profile and valued her private life.

But, cut to the present, and Tejaswini's name is echoing all over social media. A crazy dance video of hers is now shaking up the internet. Netizens are totally shocked, wondering if Balayya's daughter always had this level of grace and energy.

Recently, Tejaswini performed some killer steps to a popular song with famous choreographer Bhanu Master. She wasn't just moving her feet for the sake of it; she danced with the grace and confidence of a total professional, matching every beat.

Seeing her energy and expressions, Nandamuri fans are overjoyed. They're flooding the comments, saying things like,“Even at 66, our Balayya Babu dances like a young man. How can his daughter be any less? A daughter just like her father!”

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A post shared by Tejeswini Nandamuri Mathukumilli (@tejeswinimathukumilli)

Many people only know Tejaswini as the wife of Visakha MP, Sri Bharath. But for a while now, she has been very active in the film industry. She is the creative mind behind the superhit talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK' on the Aha OTT platform.

Tejaswini played a key role as the show's creative producer and consultant. Industry insiders often say that her judgment is also behind Balayya's double hat-trick success and his unique script selections. Even without being in front of the camera, she has a strong grip on production matters and is a major force behind the scenes.

Just the other day, Tejaswini impressed everyone with her acting in a commercial for a famous jewellery brand. That's when the talk about her silver screen debut started. Now, with this dance video out, netizens and fans are discussing all sorts of possibilities.

People are leaving comments on Instagram and X, saying things like,“Why did you hide so much talent for so long?” and“If you enter films, you'll definitely become a star.” On one hand, fans are eagerly waiting for Balayya's son Mokshagna's debut, but on the other, his daughter Tejaswini is ruling social media with back-to-back surprises.

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A post shared by Tejeswini Nandamuri Mathukumilli (@tejeswinimathukumilli)