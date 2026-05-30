Qatar Issues Marine Warning As Rough Seas Expected Through Next Week
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department issued a marine warning, advising beachgoers to exercise caution.
In a social media post, the department said strong winds and high waves are expected offshore starting from the afternoon of Saturday, May 30, 2026, and continuing through the end of next week.Read Also
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It said wave heights during this period are expected to range between 2-6ft, occasionally reaching 8ft, and advised that marine activities should be avoided during the warning period.
Meanwhile, in its daily report, the weather body forecast hot to very hot conditions during the day with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 32°C and maximum of 43°C in Doha.
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