CBI Arrests Nominated Member Of Meerut Cantonment Board In Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) Meerut, May 30 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Nominated Member of the Meerut Cantonment Board in Uttar Pradesh in a bribery case, according to officials on Saturday.

The officials mentioned that the arrest was made on Friday after the CBI caught the accused red-handed accepting the bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar Sharma, investigators said.

"The CBI registered the instant case on 29.05.2026 against the said accused on the allegations that the accused demanded illegal gratification of Rs 3,00,000 for smooth continuation of tender for parking, canteen and entry fees of Gandhi Bagh, Meerut Cantt, UP, awarded to the private firm being operated by the complainant on behalf of his mother," the investigating agency said in the statement.

"The CBI laid a trap on 29.05.2026 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 3,00,000 from the complainant," it added.

According to the officials, the accused is being produced before the Competent Court in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The investigators further stated that the investigation into the case is underway.

Further details are awaited, officials said.

Earlier this month, the CBI arrested a Superintendent of CGST Meerut and a Computer Operator working in the office of the Superintendent, in a Rs 6,000 bribery case.

According to the officials, the arrested individuals were identified as Sanjay Meena, Superintendent, CGST Office, Range-I, Meerut (UP), and Yash Sharma, Computer Operator, CGST Office.

The CBI registered the instant case against the accused Computer Operator working in the office of the accused Superintendent, CGST Office, Range-I, Meerut (UP), on the allegations of demand of illegal gratification of Rs 6,000 on behalf of the accused Superintendent, for revocation of a Show Cause Notice issued to the complainant, said a statement.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Computer Operator red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the Superintendent, CGST, Meerut, and arrested the individuals.