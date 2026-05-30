Bad Bunny Madrid Residency: 10 Shows At Metropolitano

MENAFN - The Rio Times) LATIN AMERICA · MUSIC

Saturday, May 30, 2026 - 03:00 BRT - By Esther Lansgebber

Key Facts

- The headline: The Bad Bunny Madrid residency opens Saturday at the Estadio Metropolitano with ten shows running through June 15.

- The scale: Live Nation expects more than 500,000 attendees across the ten nights, with three hours and 30 songs in each show.

- The tour: The DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour skips the United States and runs 57 shows from November 2025 to July 2026.

- What follows: Shakira opens a twelve-night Madrid residency on September 18 at a purpose-built fifty-thousand-seat venue inside Iberdrola Music.

- Latin American impact: Madrid is overtaking London and Paris as the European hub for Latin music tours and label investment.

The Bad Bunny Madrid residency opens on Saturday night with ten consecutive concerts at the Estadio Metropolitano, an unprecedented run for any Latin artist in the Spanish capital. The Puerto Rican star has not played in Madrid since 2019. The booking, plus a twelve-night Shakira residency scheduled for September, places Madrid at the center of the European Latin music market.

Inside the Bad Bunny Madrid residency

Bad Bunny will perform on May 30 and 31, then June 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 15 at the Estadio Metropolitano, the regular ground of Atletico de Madrid. Live Nation estimates that more than 500,000 fans will pass through the venue across the residency.

Each show runs about three hours, with a setlist of around thirty songs split into three acts. The production uses two stages and was first staged in Santo Domingo in November before runs in San Jose, Mexico City, and other Latin American capitals.

Tickets sold through Live Nation Spain ranged from about 73 euros for the highest stands to 543 euros for the top hospitality package, plus service fees. A portion of revenue is directed to Bad Bunny's Good Bunny Foundation, which supports talent development for children in disadvantaged communities.

A seven-year gap and a tour that skips the United States

Saturday is the first Madrid show for Bad Bunny since 2019, when he played the Wizink Center. The DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS World Tour, named after his sixth studio album released in early 2025, opened in Santo Domingo in November 2025 and is scheduled to close on July 22, 2026 in Brussels.

The full tour runs 57 shows across Latin America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. It conspicuously skips the United States, a choice that Bad Bunny has linked to his desire to centre the album on the Puerto Rican experience rather than to chase the largest single market.

The album finished 2025 as the most-streamed Spanish-language record of the year and became the launching pad for a Super Bowl halftime appearance in February 2026.

Why Madrid leads the Bad Bunny Madrid story for the wider industry

Madrid is now the largest European market for Latin music, and the residency format is becoming the city's signature. The Spanish capital is the second-largest Spanish-speaking city in the world after Mexico City, with a metropolitan population of nearly seven million people.

The Estadio Metropolitano was chosen in part because of capacity and in part because the venue was already configured for stadium-scale concerts. Real Madrid's Bernabeu has moved away from large public concerts after neighbour complaints over the past two seasons, leaving the Atletico ground as the city's main stadium option.

Sponsors are following the moves. Mahou-San Miguel, Iberdrola, Banco Santander, and El Corte Ingles all have activations around the residency, and Spanish media tracked travel and hotel bookings to Madrid for the residency dates as a separate tourism story.

Shakira follows in a purpose-built venue

In September, Shakira will open her own twelve-night Madrid residency in a temporary stadium being built inside Iberdrola Music in the southern district of Villaverde. The venue is designed for more than 50,000 spectators per night and was conceived by the Danish architecture studio Bjarke Ingels Group.

The Shakira run is part of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, which Live Nation has called the highest-grossing tour ever by a Hispanic artist with 450,000 tickets sold to date. Concerts run September 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and October 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11.

The Shakira project includes a daylong cultural programme called Es Latina, with food, fashion, literature, and family activities running for twelve hours on each show day. The format is modelled on the purpose-built Adele venue used in Munich in 2024.

What the Bad Bunny Madrid moment says about Latin music in Europe

Latin music has been the fastest-growing genre on European streaming for four years running. The shift from one-off arena shows to multi-night stadium residencies is the visible part of a deeper recalibration in how labels and promoters allocate capital across the Atlantic.

Sony Music Latin, Universal Music Latin, and Warner Latina have all opened or expanded Madrid offices in the past two years, with talent scouting and back-catalogue licensing operations now anchored in the city. Streaming royalties from European territories are increasingly material to artist economics across the region.

For Latin American touring artists the implications are clear. Madrid is the European gateway, with London and Paris now sized as secondary markets for Spanish-language tours rather than the other way around.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Bad Bunny Madrid shows are there?

Ten concerts at the Estadio Metropolitano between May 30 and June 15, 2026, with Live Nation estimating more than 500,000 attendees across the residency.

Why is this tour skipping the United States?

Bad Bunny has linked the choice to a desire to center the album's Puerto Rican focus on audiences outside the mainland United States, including a long summer residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in 2025.

What is the running time of the show?

About three hours, with a setlist of around thirty songs split into three acts on a production with two stages. The setlist mixes the new album with established hits.

When does Shakira play Madrid?

Twelve nights from September 18 through October 11 in a purpose-built fifty-thousand-seat venue inside Iberdrola Music, called Shakira Stadium.

Is Latin music the largest growth market in Europe?

Yes. Latin music has been Europe's fastest-growing genre on streaming for four consecutive years, with Madrid emerging as the continental hub for label operations and stadium-scale tours.

Connected Coverage

For more on Latin music expansion, read our coverage of Mon Laferte's three-night Mexico City sellout. For background on the cultural-export wave, see our piece on Brazilian cinema's defining two-year run.

The Rio Times - Saturday, May 30, 2026 - 03:00 BRT - By Esther Lansgebber

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