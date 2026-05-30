West Asia Conflict: US Yet To Commit To An End Amid Rising Inflation

The United States is yet to firmly commit to an end to the conflict in West Asia with President Trump's meeting on the latest round of negotiations not producing a firm okay from him. The conflict has resulted in deep economic stress not just for the world but also the United States.

A recent Reuters report stated that U.S. inflation had increased at its fastest pace in three years in April. This was driven by higher energy prices. Citing data from the US Commerce Department, Reuters reported that surging price pressures are eroding household income and threatening to restrain consumer spending. The report further state that Income at the disposal of American households dropped for a third straight month in April.

Expert Warns of Economic Implosion

Geopolitical Risk Advisor Col. Douglas Macgregor (Retd.) warns that the US President has very few options at his disposal as a possible raise in interest rates could see the American economy implode. Speaking to ANI, Col. Macgregor said that perhaps it was time the US President came to terms with reality and admit the war was a bad idea. "Inflation jumped in April from 3.2% to 3.8%. Yesterday, I was looking at some projections, and there are some projections that say that by the end of July, beginning of August, it could be 5% or 6%. Now, when you begin to reach those levels, the normal response is to raise interest rates in order to suppress inflation. But he can't do that. If he raises interest rates, our economy will probably implode. The whole financial system goes under. So what are you asking him to do? You're asking him instead is to come to terms with reality. Look, this was a bad idea. We didn't know what we were doing when we attacked Iran," he said.

'A Mistake He Can't Admit'

Comparing the US strikes on Iran to the German attack on the Soviet Union in 1941, Col. Macgregor said that President Trump underestimated what he was up against. "Sometimes I compare this to, you know, the attack on the Soviet Union in 1941, where you had people, senior officers in the German military said, whatever you do, don't attack the Soviet Union. It's too big. It's a thousand miles from us. It's a thousand plus miles across... There's nothing there that we absolutely need. Don't do this. We all know the rest of the story. He went ahead and did it. He grossly underestimated what he was up against. That's kind of what we've done. We've done the same thing and now we're stuck, but he is not capable of saying, you know, this was a mistake. He can't do that publicly. It's humiliating for him. It's humiliating for him. It's humiliating for the American people. And he knows he'll be punished for this at the polls. He might even be impeached as a result. He could be removed by the 25th amendment. So under those circumstances, what do you do? You say, well, I'm already on the Titanic. I've already struck the iceberg. I'm on the bridge and we're headed down. I can't really get off without admitting I took a wrong turn. So I may ride this to the bottom, or perhaps miraculously I can save myself," he said

Israel's Influence on US Policy

The Geopolitical Risk Advisor believes that the US is fighting Israel's war and stopping the conflict at this stage would be contradicatory to Israel's interests "This war that we've involved ourselves in, how did it start? Why are we in it? What is the American interest in the Persian Gulf? Well, strategically, we had one interest in the Persian Gulf before this war began, and that was to keep things moving in and out of the Gulf. That's all. We didn't have any other interest. That was it. What is our interest now? To restart movement of goods and services and commerce into and out of the Gulf. That's it. But what are we doing? We're fighting a war for Israel. And Israel's strategic interests, the interests of international Jewish finance centered in New York City and Washington DC and London, which is really the metaphor for Israel, because it's not just a billion people in Israel. This is a much larger issue. This is about domination of the global financial system. It's the opportunity of a millennium. For them to dominate everything. It's also an opportunity to lose everything right now. They're poised to potentially lose everything. And Trump doesn't want to be the cause of that loss because he too is bound up with this," he said.

Col Macgregor argues that Israel's powerful lobby holds tremendous influence on the US President and a suspension of operations is not really in their favour. "If President Trump went public tomorrow morning, he said, you know, I've had a conversation with everyone. It makes no sense to continue this. All of our friends in Asia, all of our friends in the middle East, all of our friends in Africa and Europe have all said the same thing. So I'm suspending these military operations immediately. The most important thing is to resume traffic through the Persian Gulf. Everybody would say, fine, not a problem and go on with their lives. Israel won't. And Israel's agents in the United States who are billionaires and who represent enormous quantities of money are in a position to tell the President, look, if you do this, we will no longer support you. If you don't have us as your protection, as your insurance policy, you're it's open season on you, Donald Trump on the Hill. Your enemies are going to come out and they're going to go after you. And the only thing that stands between them and you right now is us," he said

Meanwhile, the US and Iran continue to hold off on announcing a final deal that will end the West Asia conflct. The deal that could give the world a sigh of relief still appears far from reality. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)