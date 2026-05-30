Electricity Bills To Increase By 10% In UP From June, Govt Cites Surcharge On Fuel Price

MENAFN - Live Mint) Electricity bills in Uttar Pradesh may increase by 10% in the month of June due to a surcharge on increased fuel prices, a UP Power Corporation Limited release read.

The statement said that the hike is in accordance with the instructions of the Government of India and the information from the Regulatory Commission.

“...Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) calculated for the month of March, 2026 as per regulation is to be charged in the month of June, 2026,” the release read.“FPPAS chargeable is 10% for the month of March, 2026 to be charged in the month of June, 2026.”

(This is a developing story; will be updated soon