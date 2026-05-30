US Confirms Support For Trans Caspian Gas Projects

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The United States has once again expressed its firm support for the export of Turkmen natural gas to world markets through the Trans Caspian direction, following high-level talks between American and Turkmen diplomats, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released after the meeting in Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov to discuss expanding cooperation in energy, trade, and security. The discussions highlighted growing bilateral ties and recent progress in commercial engagement.

Secretary Rubio conveyed his appreciation to the Turkmen side for the advancements made in the trade sector in recent months, the statement said.

During the talks, Rubio reaffirmed America's commitment to helping Turkmenistan diversify its natural gas export routes, with particular emphasis on developing transportation capabilities along the Trans Caspian corridor.

“The Secretary of State expressed the United States' strong support for the diversification of Turkmen gas exports via Trans Caspian routes,” the official statement read.

The proposed Trans Caspian pipeline would carry natural gas from Turkmenistan across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, from where it could be transported further to European and other international markets. The project has long been discussed as a way to reduce reliance on traditional pipeline routes and increase energy security for both Central Asia and Europe.

No specific timeline or financial commitments were announced, but the renewed US backing is seen as a significant diplomatic boost for the long-delayed project. Energy analysts note that American political support could help attract investment and facilitate negotiations with other Caspian littoral states.