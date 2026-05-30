Russian Forces Attack Industrial Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia, Leaving One Injured
"Russians are attacking the industrial infrastructure of the regional center. Preliminary reports indicate that one person has been injured," Fedorov wrote.
He later clarified that the victim is a 40-year-old man who is in serious condition.Read also: Russian army attacks four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces carried out 911 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the previous 24 hours. Authorities received 96 reports of damage to infrastructure facilities, homes, and vehicles.
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