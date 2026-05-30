Rajasthan Shocker: Teenager Allegedly Kills Four Family Members In Chilling Planned Attack

Jaipur/Ajmer: A case that was about to be closed and filed away as a tragic car fire has taken a shocking U-turn. As the Rajasthan Police dug deeper, a truth so horrifying emerged that it left even the cops stunned. This is a story of family fights, property disputes, an obsession with crime shows, and a 17-year-old boy's chilling plan to brutally murder four members of his own family.

The Silence and the Tea: How the Killer Gave Himself Away

The whole area was in shock after the burnt bodies of ex-Sarpanch Ram Singh Chaudhary, his second wife Surgyan, mother Pusi Devi, and niece Mahima were found in a car. The house was filled with screams and grieving relatives. But amidst this chaos, the investigators' eyes fell on a 17-year-old boy. He was none other than Ram Singh's own son.

While everyone else was crying, the teenager was sitting strangely calm. As his own mother was wailing, he sat next to her, casually sipping tea without a single sign of distress. This unusually cold behaviour felt wrong to the police, and that's when the needle of suspicion shifted from 'accident' to 'murder'.

Four people were tragically burned to death when a car parked on the roadside caught fire in the Borada police station area of #Ajmer district, #Rajasthan. The deceased have been identified as local Congress leader Ram Singh Chaudhary, his wife Surgyan Devi, mother Poosi Devi,... twitter/WR0xRIEXcS

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2026

Mystery of the Bodies: Four Lives Crammed into the Back Seat

The initial theory was that Ram Singh was taking his sick mother to the hospital when a short circuit caused the car to catch fire. But when the forensic team and police closely examined the wreckage, they found two clues that blew the 'accident' drama to pieces:



Empty Driving Seat: There were no bodies in the front seats. The question was, if the car crashed while being driven, why was the driver's seat empty?

The Back Seat Secret: All four bodies were stuffed together in the back of the car. The Post-Mortem's Bitter Truth: The biggest breakthrough came when the post-mortem revealed that Ram Singh's second wife, Surgyan, had deep knife wounds that were inflicted before the fire.

#Rajasthan –A Scorpio was found burning on the roadside in #Ajmer. The charred bodies of four people were found inside. This was the family of former Sarpanch Ram Singh. His wife, Surgyan Devi, was a District Council member and associated with the Congress party. Blood stains... twitter/2CBkdWpmbN

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 28, 2026

Crime Web Series Binge and a 5-Month 'Master Plan'

According to Ajmer's Superintendent of Police, Harsh Vardhan, the teen had been writing the script for this massacre for the last five months. He would spend all day and night playing violent online games and watching crime-based web series and shows for hours. He had properly researched how the police work, how to erase fingerprints, and how to make a murder look like an accident.

The reason for this hatred was a deep crack in the family. Ever since Ram Singh's second marriage, there was constant tension at home. The children felt their father was mistreating their biological mother. On top of that, the niece, Mahima, handled all the bank accounts and property details, which made the first wife's children fear they would be left with nothing.

4 AM Silence and a Dance of Death

On the night of the incident, Ram Singh and Surgyan had gone to sleep after drinking beer. The teen boy stayed up all night playing games. At exactly 4 AM, he entered his father's room with a sharp knife. He struck his sleeping father near the ear, a fatal blow.

But then his plan went wrong; Surgyan woke up and started screaming. Hearing the noise, his grandmother Pusi Devi and cousin Mahima also ran towards the room. At this point, the suspense deepened. The accused's biological mother (Ram Singh's first wife) and his sister also arrived. Instead of controlling the situation, they supported the boy and helped kill the other three women. After that, to destroy the evidence, all the bodies were put in the car and set on fire. The police have now solved this twisted murder plot and have taken the accused into custody.