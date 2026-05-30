Karnataka Politics A 'Game Of Thrones': BJP's Poonawalla Hits Congress

Karnataka politics like 'Game of Thrones': BJP

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla on Saturday said that Karnataka politics has resembled a "game of thrones" for the past three years, where a constant tussle over the Chief Ministerial seat was witnessed between multiple Congress leaders, including senior party leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the main question amid all this would be whether Congress would focus only on power or on the other issues faced by common people. "Karnataka politics has resembled a Game of Thrones for nearly three years -- constant tussles over who will be Chief Minister, with multiple leaders claiming their stake. The question is whether Congress will focus only on power or also on people's issues. A short spell of rain in Bengaluru turns roads into ponds, exposing poor infrastructure, waterlogging, weak law and order, drinking water shortages, and women's safety. Citizens pay some of the highest taxes, yet face these conditions," Poonawalla said.

BJP questions Congress on OBC representation

The BJP spokesperson further slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, questioning his stance over Congress' OBC representation claims, adding that the party has failed to give leadership roles to backward classes within itself. "Congress once claimed OBC representation. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi often speak of caste politics, yet critics argue the party has failed to give OBCs real leadership roles. When Congress will shift focus from internal battles to delivering on public needs," he said.

Suspense over next Karnataka CM

His remarks come amidst the rising suspense over the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, following Siddaramaiah's resignation on Thursday. The Congress is set to hold its Legislative Party meeting at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru at 4 pm, where DK Shivakumar is likely to be elected as the next Chief Ministerial candidate.

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met the top brass of the Congress leaders in the national capital on Friday and held discussions over the next cabinet reshuffle in the state. (ANI)

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