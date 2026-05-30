Large Crowd Attends Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Attiyah's Funeral

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A large number of citizens and residents on Friday, May 29, 2026, attended the funeral of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy and Industry H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah following Asr prayer.

The funeral prayer for the late leader was performed at the Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Attiyah Mosque in the Al-Kharaitiyat area, before he was laid to rest in the Al-Attiyah Cemetery.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani expressed condolences in a post on X yesterday writing,“We extend our deepest condolences to ourselves, our nation, and the esteemed family of the late father, Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, on his passing. He was among the loyal sons of the nation, whose distinguished contributions played a prominent role in Qatar's journey of development and progress. We pray that Allah envelop him in His vast mercy and reward him abundantly for his devoted service to his country. May Allah grant patience and solace to the people of Qatar in this time of loss.”

Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah was regarded as one of Qatar's most influential figures in the energy sector, playing a pivotal role in strengthening the country's regional and international standing through a distinguished career spanning more than five decades in energy, government administration and international affairs. He passed away on Wednesday in London after a long journey marked by dedication and achievement. He also held several senior government positions, including Second Deputy Prime Minister in 2003, before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister in 2007.

On the international stage, Al Attiyah was elected President of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development in 2006. He later chaired the 18th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP18), hosted in Doha in 2012.

His leadership during the 13-day conference contributed to the adoption of the landmark“Doha Climate Gateway” package, which paved the way for a comprehensive and legally binding global climate agreement.

The conference also secured the extension of the Kyoto Protocol for a second commitment period from January 1, 2013 until 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The conference outcomes further included commitments by developed countries to provide financial support to developing nations, particularly in climate adaptation and loss-and-damage measures, while establishing a roadmap toward a new global climate agreement that was later realised through the Paris Agreement.

In 2011, Al Attiyah was appointed Chief of the Amiri Diwan. He also served as Chairman of the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority and Chairman of the State Planning Committee. His final position was Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Attiyah Foundation.

Throughout his career, Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah received numerous international awards and honours in recognition of his contributions to energy, governance and sustainable development.

These included the Pendant of Independence awarded by Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani for his role in promoting transparency, governance and economic development.

He was also awarded the Order of Orange-Nassau by HM former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun by HM the Emperor of Japan, and honorary doctorates from Texas A&M University and Italy's Tor Vergata University.