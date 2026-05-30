Goa Statehood Day: Kejriwal Says Coastal State Has Special Place In Heart

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Statehood Day, stating that the coastal state holds a very special place in his heart. Reflecting on his personal experiences with Goa, Kejriwal praised the hospitality of the locals.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Goa Statehood Day. This beautiful state holds a remarkably special place in my heart," Kejriwal said in a post on the social media platform X. "I have experienced the genuine warmth and kindness of Goans every time I have visited the state. They are truly wonderful individuals who deserve endless prosperity and happiness," the AAP leader added.

PM Modi highlights Goa's rich heritage

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the people of Goa and highlighted the rich heritage and scenic charm of the coastal state. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to the people of Goa on the special occasion of Goa Statehood Day. Goa's vibrant culture, rich heritage, natural beauty and warm-hearted people are widely known."

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the individuals who contributed to the state's development and unique identity. "This day is also an opportunity to remember with gratitude all those who worked tirelessly for its progress and identity. May Goa continue to prosper and play an important role in building a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and prosperity of every Goan," he added.

Goa CM reflects on historical significance

Joining the celebrations, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also took to X to reflect on the historical and cultural significance of the day for the coastal state. "On 30 May 1987, Goa was declared the 25th state of the country India, thus attaining the status of a state. This day holds great significance in our cultural identity and history," Chief Minister Sawant said.

Calling upon citizens to contribute to the state's growth, Sawant added, "Goa Statehood Day is celebrated with great joy by every Goan. Today, with a hopeful mind, let us pledge to work together for the progress and development of our beautiful Goa."

President Murmu commends state's progress

President Droupadi Murmu also commended the coastal state for its achievements across modern sectors while preserving its rich heritage. "Heartiest greetings to the people of Goa on Statehood Day! Goa is renowned not only for its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality, but also for its remarkable progress in education, technology, startups and sustainable development," the President said in a post on X.

Highlighting the state's potential to shape the nation's future, President Murmu added, "With commitment to innovation, environmental conservation and inclusive growth, Goa will play a significant role in building Viksit Bharat. I wish the people of Goa continued prosperity and happiness."

Goa, which was liberated from Portuguese rule in 1961, achieved full statehood on May 30, 1987, becoming the 25th state of the Indian Union. (ANI)

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