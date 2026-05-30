Cuba Is Next - And Everyone In Washington Knows It

MENAFN - Asia Times) The hemisphere's longest-running standoff may finally be reaching its breaking point - but not necessarily in the way anyone expects. Cuba, in the spring of 2026, feels exactly like that.

After 67 years of communist rule, sustained by a rotating cast of foreign patrons - Soviet subsidies, Venezuelan oil, Chinese credit lines - the island has finally run out of lifelines. And Washington, never one to let a crisis go unexploited, is watching with barely concealed intent.

Donald Trump said it himself, characteristically blunt and characteristically vague:“We may stop by Cuba after we're finished with this.” Strip away the performative nonchalance and what remains is a serious policy signal.

The maximum pressure campaign against Havana, which escalated sharply in January 2026 following the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, has pushed Cuba closer to genuine collapse than at any point since the Soviet Union disappeared and took its subsidies with it.

The question is no longer whether Washington will act. The question is what acting actually looks like - and whether anyone in Havana understands the stakes clearly enough to respond in time.

60-year policy failure

American presidents have been fumbling the Cuba question since Dwight Eisenhower. The Bay of Pigs humiliated John Kennedy. The embargo outlasted the Cold War by three decades without producing regime change.

Bill Clinton tightened sanctions. Barack Obama tried engagement, but Donald Trump reversed it. None of it worked - not the coercion, not the olive branches, not the creative legal architectures like the Helms-Burto Act, which tied embargo removal to conditions Havana was never remotely inclined to meet.

What changed now is not American strategy, which has always oscillated between strangulation and negotiation. What changed is Cuba's material position. The island requires roughly 100,000 barrel of oil per day to keep basic civil functions running.

It produces barely 40,000 domestically. Historically, the rest came from Venezuela, Russia, Mexico and Algeria. Nearly all of that external supply has now stopped - partly because Trump's executive order slaps 30% tariffs on any country delivering oil to Cuba , partly because Cuba simply cannot pay its bills.

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The consequences are not abstract. Power outages are routine. Surgeries are being canceled in power-starved hospitals. Schools have suspended classes. Garbage trucks sit idle because there is no fuel to run them.

This is not a government managing austerity – it is a government losing its basic capacity to function. Cuba's current trajectory resembles nothing so much as the 'período especial ' of the early 1990s - that catastrophic economic contraction following Soviet collapse - except this time, there is no comparable patron waiting in the wings to step in.

Rubio's personal war

Here is where analysis gets genuinely complicated. Trump's foreign policy motivations are, as always, a mixture of strategic calculation and domestic political theatre. Cuba matters to him because South Florida matters to him.

A Miami Herald poll from April 16 found that 79% of Cuban-Americans in South Florida support some form of American military intervention in Cuba. That number concentrates the mind of any politician who understands the electoral arithmetic of Florida.

But the more compelling driver may actually be Marco Rubio. The Secretary of State is the son of Cuban immigrants, and for him, this is not a portfolio issue - it is a generational grievance.

He was among the harshest critics of Obama's normalization experiment, correctly identifying, in retrospect, that Havana used the diplomatic opening to consolidate rather than reform.

He has spent his entire political career arguing that the Cuban government will only move under genuine, sustained pressure. Now, for the first time in his career, he controls the pressure.

That personal investment cuts both ways. Rubio brings credibility that no other Washington figure possesses - he can negotiate with Cuban exile communities in Miami, lobby skeptical senators on Capitol Hill, and potentially engage Havana in ways that career diplomats cannot.

But personal investment also distorts judgment. History is littered with statesmen who mistook emotional commitment for strategic clarity. Rubio needs to be both the man who can make a deal and the man who can walk away from one that doesn't deliver real change. Whether he can maintain that balance remains genuinely uncertain.

Maduro precedent limits

Washington appears to be hoping for a repeat of the Venezuela operation - a swift decapitation of leadership, a compliant successor, a political win packaged for domestic consumption before the November midterms. The logic is seductive and almost certainly flawed.

Venezuela, for all its dysfunction, retained identifiable political opposition - figures with international profiles and at least nominal democratic credentials. Cuba, after nearly seven decades of totalitarian consolidation, has produced no such figure. The dissident community is brave but fragmented.

The exile leadership in Miami commands emotional loyalty but limited operational influence inside the island. If Diaz-Canel were removed tomorrow, the institutional question - who governs, under what framework, with what popular legitimacy - has no obvious answer.

Military options are being drawn up at the Pentagon. Unlike Venezuela, Cuba could be reached directly from bases inside the United States, meaning any intervention could materialize with far less warning than the Maduro operation.

Raids targeting senior leadership, airstrikes against military infrastructure or even a full-scale invasion remain theoretically on the table. The last scenario is almost certainly too costly to be seriously entertained. The first two are not.

Diplomacy with a gun in the room

A US State Department delegation visited Havana in April - the first American government aircraft to land in Cuba since the brief Obama-era thaw. They brought a list of demands: compensation for properties confiscated after 1959, release of political prisoners and expanded political freedoms.

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Cuba has made some gestures - 2,000 political prisoners released in April, new regulations permitting expatriates to own businesses. Concessions, yes, but calibrated concessions, the kind designed to buy time rather than signal genuine transformation.

The compensation demand alone is potentially deal-breaking. The Assembly of Cuban Resistance estimates total claims at $9 to $10 billion. A government that cannot keep the lights on cannot write that check.

What remains true, and what history repeatedly confirms, is that autocracies under maximum pressure rarely transform gracefully. They collapse suddenly or they dig in ferociously.

Cuba's leadership has survived everything Washington has thrown at it since 1959 - assassination plots, economic warfare, diplomatic isolation. The instinct will be to survive this, too.

But the material conditions in 2026 are different from anything Havana has previously navigated. No Soviet Union. No Venezuelan petrodollars. No credible external patron is prepared to absorb the cost of keeping the Castro system alive.

The hemisphere's longest standoff may be ending - not with a negotiated peace, but with an exhaustion so complete that both sides finally have no alternative but to deal.

Whether that moment produces genuine Cuban freedom or merely a new form of managed dependency will depend entirely on whether Washington wants a democratic Cuba or simply a compliant one.

Those are very different objectives. And so far, the evidence suggests Washington hasn't quite decided which it's actually after.

M A Hossain is a senior journalist and international affairs analyst.

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