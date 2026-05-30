Hyderabad: 3 Held For Circulating Fake Gos To Sell Government Land

Cyberabad Police have arrested three persons for allegedly creating and circulating fake government orders related to government land in Gandipet village of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, an official stated on Saturday.

According to police, the accused circulated forged documents falsely claiming that government land situated in Gandipet village, Gandipet mandal, had been regularised and allotted in favour of private individuals. The forged documents included five fake Government Order (G.O.) copies.

Based on a complaint filed by Srinivas Reddy, Tahsildar of Gandipet mandal, a case was registered at Narsingi Police Station in Cyberabad, and an investigation was launched. Police said the complaint was received on May 23 at around 7:30 pm, alleging that fake and fabricated government orders were being circulated through WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms to misrepresent the ownership status of government land.

Investigation Uncovers Conspiracy

During the investigation, police obtained a search warrant from the court and conducted searches at the residences of the accused -- Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy and Nimmala Rajesh -- all residents of Gandipet village. During the searches, police seized bank passbooks, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), mobile phones and a laptop.

Investigation revealed that the sons and daughter of late Dasarath -- Nimmala Rajesh Goud, Nimmala Venugopal, Nimmala Ramaswamy and Manga -- had allegedly claimed possession of around 10 acres of government poramboke land in Gandipet village. Police said the family had earlier approached the High Court seeking relief against the Revenue Department in connection with the land. However, their petitions were dismissed in October 2025.

Plot to Sell Government Land

Despite having no lawful ownership or legal rights over the land, the accused allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with Bolla Ramesh and Brahma Naidu to sell the land at a rate of Rs 3.5 crore per acre by falsely portraying themselves as the rightful owners, police said.

As part of the alleged conspiracy, MoUs were executed between the Nimmala family members and the second party, causing wrongful loss to the government and wrongful gain to the accused. Police further said that the family had allegedly received nearly Rs 4 crore from the second party in connection with the proposed land deal. The transaction was allegedly mediated by Sunil, Radhakrishna and others, who are currently absconding.

Further investigation revealed that Nimmala Venugopal and his family members, along with Bolla Ramesh, Brahma Naidu, Sunil and Radhakrishna, allegedly fabricated fake government orders and forged documents to show that the government had regularised and allotted the 10-acre land parcel in their favour.

Arrests Made, Others Absconding

The three arrested accused have been identified as Nimmala Rajesh Goud, Nimmala Venugopal and Nimmala Sai Kiran. They are being produced before the court. Police said the remaining accused, including Bolla Ramesh, Brahma Naidu, Sunil and Radhakrishna, are absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend them. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Cyberabad Police Issues Public Advisory

Cyberabad Police have advised the public not to rely on fake government orders, forged land documents or unverified WhatsApp and social media forwards without proper verification from competent authorities.

Police also urged citizens to verify ownership and title records with the concerned Revenue and Registration Departments before purchasing land or entering into property transactions, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in land grabbing, forgery, cheating, fabrication of government documents and circulation of fake records. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)