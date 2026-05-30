Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Done Attack On Poltava Region Leaves Two Injured, Homes And Power Lines Damaged

Russian Done Attack On Poltava Region Leaves Two Injured, Homes And Power Lines Damaged


2026-05-30 12:36:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He stated that private homes, an outpatient clinic building, utility structures, vehicles, and power transmission lines were damaged.

According to the official, State Emergency Service units quickly extinguished fires that broke out following the attack.

Read also: Special Operations Forces strike two Russian Tor-M2 air defense systems in Zaporizhzhia region

At present, two people are known to have been injured.

"Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance to the victims on site," Diakivnych said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian attacks on May 26 left approximately 3,000 consumers in the Poltava district without gas supply.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

MENAFN30052026000193011044ID1111185865



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search