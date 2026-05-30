Russian Done Attack On Poltava Region Leaves Two Injured, Homes And Power Lines Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He stated that private homes, an outpatient clinic building, utility structures, vehicles, and power transmission lines were damaged.

According to the official, State Emergency Service units quickly extinguished fires that broke out following the attack.

Special Operations Forces strike two Russian Tor-M2 air defense systems in Zaporizhzhia region

At present, two people are known to have been injured.

"Medical personnel provided all necessary assistance to the victims on site," Diakivnych said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian attacks on May 26 left approximately 3,000 consumers in the Poltava district without gas supply.

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