Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Eyes Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do continues its steady box office journey in the third week. On Day 15, Ayushmann Khurrana's romantic comedy remained stable, pushing its worldwide collection closer to the impressive Rs 60 crore milestone.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do maintained a stable performance at the box office on Day 15. Even in its third week, the romantic comedy continued drawing audiences to theatres. The film has managed to hold its ground despite facing competition from newer releases at the ticket windows.

The film ended its second week with an estimated worldwide collection of around ₹57 crore. Day 15 collections added further momentum to its total earnings, bringing it very close to the ₹60 crore milestone. Trade analysts expect the benchmark to be crossed shortly.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie has benefited from strong audience interest. Positive word-of-mouth played a key role in sustaining collections, helping the film perform steadily even after its initial release phase.

Industry observers believe the film still has a healthy run left in theatres. With collections showing consistency and no sharp decline so far, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to add more numbers over the coming days and strengthen its box-office total.