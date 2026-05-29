Katara Concludes Eid Festivities

Katara Cultural Village successfully concluded its Eid al-Adha celebrations yesterday after three days of vibrant festivities that transformed the cultural district into one of the country's liveliest holiday destinations.

Since launching on Wednesday, the celebrations attracted thousands of visitors from across Qatar and neighbouring countries, reinforcing Katara's growing status as a leading cultural, tourism, and entertainment hub in the region.

Throughout the Eid holiday, Katara's waterfront promenades, open plazas, and cultural venues came alive with a festive atmosphere that blended entertainment, heritage, art, and family-oriented activities. Visitors experienced a dynamic programme designed to cater to all age groups, turning the cultural village into a vibrant gathering point filled with music, live performances, children's activities, and spectacular visual displays.

Accordingly, Salem al-Marri, director of Public Relations and Communications at Katara, expressed satisfaction with the remarkable public turnout witnessed during this year's Eid festivities. He pointed out that the strong attendance reflects the growing confidence visitors place in Katara as a premier cultural and entertainment destination. He stressed that the organising team was keen to present a diverse programme that combines entertainment and culture in a way that meets the expectations of visitors from different backgrounds and age groups, while contributing to the joyful spirit of Eid al-Adha.

From the very first day of Eid, Katara Corniche was packed with crowds as families, children, and tourists gathered to enjoy the festive atmosphere. The celebrations featured a rich lineup of live musical performances, artistic showcases, and roaming entertainment acts that filled the venue with energy and excitement.

Children receiving traditional Eid gifts added a particularly joyful touch to the atmosphere, creating memorable family moments across the venue. Katara Beach also emerged as a major attraction during the holiday period, drawing large numbers of visitors seeking a unique seaside Eid experience enhanced by summer activities and waterfront leisure.

One of the standout attractions during the festivities was the immersive 3D space-themed presentations hosted by Al Thuraya Planetarium in Building 41. The astronomy and space shows added an educational and interactive dimension to the celebrations and will continue through Saturday, extending the festive experience beyond the official Eid programme.

Meanwhile, the nightly fireworks displays became one of the most anticipated highlights of the celebrations. Each evening, crowds gathered along the Katara waterfront to watch the dazzling fireworks illuminate the Doha skyline in a breathtaking spectacle of colour and light.

Military performances and ceremonial displays also attracted widespread attention, particularly among children and families who eagerly documented the moments through photographs and videos.

Katara continued to establish its cultural mission through a series of art exhibitions that remained open throughout the Eid holidays.

The exhibitions enriched the visitor experience by combining artistic expression with the celebratory atmosphere, reflecting the diversity and cultural depth that define Katara's identity.

Restaurants and cafés across the cultural village also experienced significant demand, as visitors chose to spend their evenings enjoying the scenic seaside ambience, outdoor dining, and lively public spaces. Walkways and gathering areas remained crowded late into the evening as families and friends celebrated together in a welcoming, festive environment.

Many visitors lauded the organisation and diversity of the events, noting that the blend of artistic, cultural, and entertainment activities created a comprehensive family-friendly experience suitable for all ages. Guests also commended the vibrant atmosphere and exceptional event management that made Katara one of the preferred destinations for celebrating Eid al-Adha in Qatar.