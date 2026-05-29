Doha Hits 47°C

Doha sweltered under one of its hottest days of the year yesterday as temperatures climbed to 47°C, underscoring forecasts of an intensifying heat spell across Qatar.

Meteorological data showed temperatures rising steadily through the morning before peaking during the afternoon, pushing conditions well above the seasonal average for late May. The reading came amid forecast that much of the country would experience a hotter-than-usual weekend, with inland and southern areas likely to register even higher temperatures.

The surge in mercury levels marks a sharp departure from the typical late-May maximum of around 39-40°C in the capital, highlighting the early arrival of summer-like conditions. Strong solar radiation and generally dry weather further heightened heat stress levels, making outdoor conditions particularly challenging during peak daylight hours.

Forecasters had earlier predicted that temperatures would climb into the mid-to-upper 40s by the end of the week, a projection borne out by yesterday's peak reading. The weather pattern is expected to persist over the coming days, with residents advised to limit prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, particularly during midday and afternoon hours.